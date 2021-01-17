DeRozan scored 24 points (9-25 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 103-91 win over the Rockets.

The short-handed Rockets once again put up a fight, but DeRozan made sure the Spurs wouldn't drop two straight games to their James Harden-less opponents. DeRozan has had an up and down start to the season scoring-wise, but he's still on pace for his eighth straight campaign with better than 20 points a game. He's also averaging a career-high 6.7 assists through 11 games, and his 5.7 boards per game isn't too far off his personal best either.