Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Effective in Spurs debut

DeRozan turned in seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 18 minutes during the Spurs' 104-100 preseason win over the Heat on Sunday.

DeRozan hit the court for his first official game action in his new San Antonio digs and looked good, remaining involved as both a scorer and facilitator during his time on the court. The All-Star two-guard figures to lend a critical offensive component to a team that overly relied on LaMarcus Aldridge last season in the near-season-long absence of Kawhi Leonard due to injury. DeRozan could thus approximate or even exceed the impressive career norms he established over the last several seasons in Toronto given his expected level of responsibility.