Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Efficiency drops off
DeRozan had 18 points (5-15 FG, 8-9 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 35 minutes Monday in the Spurs' 120-118 win over the Suns.
After converting at a remarkable 62.3 percent clip from the field over his prior 14 contests, DeRozan finally saw his efficiency drop off. Fortunately for his fantasy managers, DeRozan cushioned the dropoff in his shooting accuracy with another well-rounded stat line. He's now recorded no fewer than five rebounds, four assists or one steal in seven straight games.
