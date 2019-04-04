DeRozan supplied 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 FT), three assists, one rebound, two blocks and one steal across 24 minutes in the Spurs' 113-85 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.

Like the rest of the first unit, DeRozan's minutes were limited in the lopsided loss. The star wing managed an efficient line with respect to per-minute production, and he's opened April by shooting 61.1 percent (11-for-18) over his first two games. Despite the limited opportunity Wednesday, DeRozan is expected to continue seeing a normal allotment of minutes over the last four regular-season games if coach Gregg Popovich's pledge to keep his team as sharp as possible for the postseason holds true.

