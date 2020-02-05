Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Efficient night despite loss
DeRozan contributed 28 points (12-21 FG, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 129-102 loss at the Lakers.
DeRozan has made double-digit field goals in five straight contests and is going through an excellent run of form, averaging 30.4 points while shooting 55.6 percent from the field during that stretch. That impressive degree of efficiency should boost DeRozan's upside -- which was already high due to his scoring ability -- since he is shooting a career-high 53.7 percent from the field in 2019-20.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...