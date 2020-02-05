DeRozan contributed 28 points (12-21 FG, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 129-102 loss at the Lakers.

DeRozan has made double-digit field goals in five straight contests and is going through an excellent run of form, averaging 30.4 points while shooting 55.6 percent from the field during that stretch. That impressive degree of efficiency should boost DeRozan's upside -- which was already high due to his scoring ability -- since he is shooting a career-high 53.7 percent from the field in 2019-20.