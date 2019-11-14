DeRozan had 27 points (12-18 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 129-114 loss at Minnesota.

DeRozan is yet to make a three-point field goal this season, but that hasn't stopped him from scoring 20 or more points in three of his last five outings. The veteran shooting guard currently averages 20.1 points in 33.3 minutes per game, but he is doing it while making 51.2 percent of his field-goal attempts. That figure would be a career-high mark for the 11-year veteran.