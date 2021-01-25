DeRozan compiled nine points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and a steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's 121-101 win over the Wizards.

DeRozan got into foul trouble early, and the Spurs had to play without him for much of the second quarter, and with the game well in hand, he didn't play for much of the fourth quarter either. When he played, he couldn't drive into the paint and risk another foul, so he resorted to dishing the ball out to other playmakers who could give him some assists. Without those numbers, it would have been in an even more disappointing night for DeRozan.