Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Ejected late in Game 4
DeRozan was ejected during the fourth quarter of Game 4 after posting 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes.
DeRozan was having a good game before the incident. He was called for a charge after attempting a spin move, and he subsequently launched the basketball at the official from across the court.
