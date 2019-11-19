DeRozan tallied a season-high 36 points (14-20 FG, 8-8 FT) to go with eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes Monday in the Spurs' 117-110 loss to the Mavericks.

As per usual, DeRozan did his damage with a bevy of mid-range buckets and trips to the free-throw line, which yielded a nice fantasy line that was less valuable in real-life terms. DeRozan's preference to eschew three-point attempts in lineups that are already often lacking in quality spot-up shooters has largely made the San Antonio offense less productive during his time on the court. Per Basketball-Reference, the Spurs sport an 110.2 offensive rating over DeRozan's 473 minutes this season; that rating improves to 113.7 in the 200 minutes he's spent on the bench.