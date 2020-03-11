Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Excellent playmaking numbers
DeRozan chipped in with 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 assists, five rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 119-109 win over the Mavericks.
DeRozan has cracked the 20-point mark just thrice in his last nine games and he's shooting just 47.5 percent from the field during that stretch, which is a downgrade compared to what he's done most of the season. However, he's making strides as a playmaking threat and is averaging 7.8 assists per game during that nine-game span, while registering nine or more dimes five times in that period.
