DeRozan recorded 19 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block in Thursday's road win over the Lakers.

A recurring theme for DeRozan right now is his near double-doubles. He has fallen at most two rebounds or assists short four times through the Spurs' first eight games. It appears DeRozan could be more of an all-around option this year, giving him greater value than in previous seasons when he was a pure scorer.