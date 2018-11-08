Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Fills up stat sheet in Wednesday's loss

DeRozan supplied 18 points (6-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 14 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 95-88 loss to the Heat.

DeRozan finished with a career high in rebounding, this just a couple weeks after setting his career high in assists (14) back on Oct. 22 versus the Lakers. DeRozan continues to evolve as a player and has emerged as one of the league's most well-rounded contributors.