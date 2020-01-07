DeRozan scored 25 points (11-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), while tacking on seven assists and three rebounds during the Spurs 126-104 Monday night win over the Bucks.

DeRozan was remarkably efficient while leading San Antonio to an upset victory. His eight consecutive games with at least 20 points and a field-goal percentage of 50 percent or better is a franchise record for the Spurs. He is averaging nearly 27 points per game on 64 percent shooting over his past five games as well.