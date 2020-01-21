Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Goes for 18 in win
DeRozan had 18 points (5-15 FG, 8-9 FT), nine rebounds and eight assists in Monday's win over Phoenix.
DeRozan also added three steals to another well-rounded overall stat line. While the veteran guard still refuses to be a threat from three-point range, he's been a fantastic source of scoring, assists and rebounds of late, posting averages of 25.7 points, 8.2 boards and 7.7 assists over his last six games. He's also chipped in 1.8 steals per contest in that span.
