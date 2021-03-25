DeRozan delivered 19 points (7-18 FG, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a steal across 28 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Clippers.

DeRozan was on a run of five straight games in which he scored at least 20 points each time, but that run was snapped here. It remains to be seen whether DeRozan will be available for Thursday's second set of the back-to-back against the Clippers due to the trade rumors surrounding him, but if that's the case, then DeRozan should remain the Spurs' go-to player on offense. He is averaging 21.4 points per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field since the beginning of the month.