DeRozan delivered 20 points (8-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Thunder.

DeRozan has scored at least 20 points in three of his last four games following his one-game absence due to personal reasons on Feb. 24. DeRozan has experienced an uptick in his playmaking numbers this season but remains a reliable scoring threat for the Spurs, and he's been one of the team's go-to players on that end of the floor all season. He is averaging 20.2 points per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field in 11 games since the beginning of February.