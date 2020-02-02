Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Goes for 24 points
DeRozan scored 24 points (10-15 FG, 4-5 FT), six assists, two rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 114-90 win over the Hornets.
Another game, another outing where DeRozan continues to show his improved accuracy is no fluke. The star shooting guard is making 56.8 percent of his field goals during his last six outings and aside from averaging 27.0 points per game during that span, he is also chipping in with 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per night. His ability to contribute in several areas of the game with a high degree of efficiency has transformed him into one of the top shooting guards in the league for fantasy purposes over the last few weeks.
