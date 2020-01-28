DeRozan scored 36 points (11-21 FG, 14-17 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Monday's 110-109 defeat at Chicago.

DeRozan accounted for over one third of his points from the charity stripe and continues to look extremely sharp from the field, as he is shooting well over 50 percent from the field for the first time in his career. DeRozan also posted his first double-double since Dec. 23 as well, and he should remain one of San Antonio's main scoring threats moving forward since he has scored 20 or more points in three of his last four starts.