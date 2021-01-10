DeRozan put up 38 points (13-23 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 12-13 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 44 minutes in Saturday's 125-122 overtime victory over the Timberwolves.

DeRozan has seen his shot total, shooting percentage and points scored increase in each of the last three games. For the season, DeRozan has put up at least 19 points in all but two games. He will look for a repeat performance Sunday when the Spurs take on the Timberwolves in the second of a back-to-back.