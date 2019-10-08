Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Good to go Tuesday
DeRozan (rest) will be available for Tuesday's preseason game against Miami, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
DeRozan was held out of Saturday's preseason opener against Orlando for rest purposes, but he'll have a chance to run the floor Tuesday night after the team announced Trey Lyles will be the only player held out for rest.
More News
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Late scratch for rest•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Inefficient night Saturday•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Scores efficient 25 points in win•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Ejected late in Game 4•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Knocks down 25 points in win•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 31 points in Game 2 loss•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.