Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Hands out 11 dimes in victory
DeRozan ended with 16 points (8-18 FG), 11 assists, and two blocks in 36 minutes during Sunday's 115-96 victory over Boston.
DeRozan took a backseat the to LaMarcus Aldridge show Sunday, ending with 16 points to go with 11 assists. The playing time was still there despite the game being a blowout, as both he and Aldrige surpassed 35 minutes. DeRozan has been a great fit for the Spurs this season and they are certainly exceeding the expectations of many. They are certainly a good chance of squeezing into the top four but will need to continue winning games to do so.
