Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Has 18 points in loss

DeRozan finished with 18 points (5-13 FG, 8-10 FT), five assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 26 minutes during Friday's 136-105 loss to the Rockets.

DeRozan, along with the other starters, saw reduced playing time Friday as the Spurs were thrashed by the Rockets. That makes two subpar offensive games in a row for DeRozan, coincidently coming in two big losses. The Spurs will face the Trail Blazers on Sunday as DeRozan and the Spurs look to get back on track as they fight for survival in a stacked Western Conference.