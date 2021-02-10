DeRozan recorded 12 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3PT, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and six assists through 28 minutes in the 114-91 loss to Golden State on Tuesday.

DeRozan went cold after a fantastic night prior. The forward could not find success from the floor, but did reach his average of six assists in the game. DeRozan is one of the main pieces for the Spurs and generally produces on multiple fronts and just hit a rut here. Nonetheless, he is still worth a stream in all formats.