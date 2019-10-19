DeRozan finished with 14 points (5-12 Fg, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes during Friday's 104-91 preseason victory over the Grizzlies.

DeRozan rounded out the preseason with a nice performance, highlighted by a trio of made three-pointers. His lack of perimeter scoring has often been seen as a detriment to his overall fantasy value. If he can somehow manage to expand his game on a regular basis, he could flirt with top-30 value, given his other contributions. This was only one game, however, and we would need to see a lot more before considering him in that range.