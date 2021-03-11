DeRozan tallied 30 points (12-19 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 11 assists and four steals across 37 minutes Wednesday in the Spurs' 115-104 loss to the Mavericks.

Though the Spurs returned Derrick White and Rudy Gay from five-game absences due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, DeRozan's production didn't suffer one iota. The veteran forward remained locked in as the Spurs' top scorer and distributor, rolling to his fourth double-double in five games. The four steals also tied a season high, resulting in what was perhaps DeRozan's best all-around outing of the campaign.