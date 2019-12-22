DeRozan had 24 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3PT, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes during Saturday's 134-109 loss against the Clippers.

DeRozan was coming off back-to-back 12-point performances, but he bounced back in a big way in this matchup against one of the top teams in the Western Conference. He is averaging 17.9 points over his last seven games but he is shooting just 42.0 percent from the field over that span, well below his season mark of 49.9 percent. He will aim to remain productive Monday at Memphis.