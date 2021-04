DeRozan scored 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-6 FT) with four rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 106-96 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.

DeRozan's streak of four consecutive games with 20-plus points came to an end due to some inefficient shooting. Prior to Wednesday, the forward was shooting 52.9 percent from the field and attempting 10.0 free throws per game in his previous four contests. Look for DeRozan to be more aggressive in the Spurs' rematch with the Nuggets on Friday.