Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Inefficient night Saturday
DeRozan compiled 19 points (7-21 Fg, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 43 minutes during Saturday's 90-86 loss to Denver.
DeRozan's debut season for the Spurs came to an end Saturday in what could only be described as a disappointing climax. He struggled from the field, connecting on just 7-of-21 shot attempts. The game ended with a curious sequence as the Spurs elected not to foul despite trailing by four points with 30 seconds to go. It was simply not meant to be for DeRozan and the Spurs and they will now have to watch from the sidelines as the Nuggets move on to face the Trail Blazers.
More News
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Scores efficient 25 points in win•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Ejected late in Game 4•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Knocks down 25 points in win•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 31 points in Game 2 loss•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Double-doubles in game one win•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Well-rounded line in season finale•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...