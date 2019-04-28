DeRozan compiled 19 points (7-21 Fg, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 43 minutes during Saturday's 90-86 loss to Denver.

DeRozan's debut season for the Spurs came to an end Saturday in what could only be described as a disappointing climax. He struggled from the field, connecting on just 7-of-21 shot attempts. The game ended with a curious sequence as the Spurs elected not to foul despite trailing by four points with 30 seconds to go. It was simply not meant to be for DeRozan and the Spurs and they will now have to watch from the sidelines as the Nuggets move on to face the Trail Blazers.