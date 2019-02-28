Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Just misses triple-double in win
DeRozan totaled 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 37 minutes in the Spurs' win over the Pistons on Wednesday.
His 17 points snapped a three-game streak of scoring at least 20, but DeRozan still had a big night with 13 boards and eight helpers. He's averaged 21.6 points, 6.1 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game in a very productive season.
