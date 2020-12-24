DeRozan scored 28 points (7-14 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 14-15 FT) and added nine rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes of Wednesday's 131-119 win over Memphis.

DeRozan was hot in every way in this one and led the Spurs in scoring, rebounds and assists on the evening, although Dejounte Murray tied him in the latter category. The Grizzlies attempted to stop the 31-year-old with fouls, but he missed just one of his 15 tries from the free-throw line. He'll look to keep rolling Saturday at home against Toronto.