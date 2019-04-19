DeRozan totaled 25 points (9-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five assists, four rebounds and three steals across 38 minutes in the Spurs' win over the Nuggets on Thursday.

DeRozan piled up 25 points in Thursday's win, hitting that scoring mark for the second straight playoff game. He's now averaged 24.7 points in three games in the first round of the playoffs, leading the Spurs in scoring along the way.