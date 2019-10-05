Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Late scratch for rest
DeRozan, who was previously deemed a member of the starting five, will be rested during Saturday's preseason opener against the Magic, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Coach Gregg Popovich's tendencies to change his starting five late and without warning apply to the preseason as well. In DeRozan's place, Lonnie Walker could see extended run.
More News
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Inefficient night Saturday•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Scores efficient 25 points in win•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Ejected late in Game 4•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Knocks down 25 points in win•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 31 points in Game 2 loss•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Double-doubles in game one win•
-
2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Nine Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.