Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Late scratch Friday
DeRozan will not play in Friday's game against the Timberwolves due to left ankle soreness, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Coach Popovich said that everyone would be available during his press conference before the game, so it is unclear what changed for DeRozan. Pau Gasol will enter the starting lineup in his absence. His next chance to return will be Sunday against the Clippers. Expect an update on his status once the Spurs provide more clarity on the situation.
