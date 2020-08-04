DeRozan finished with 30 points (11-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 132-130 loss to the 76ers.

DeRozan put the Spurs on his back down the stretch, almost leading the team to an unexpected victory. He has looked fantastic thus far and seems to be relishing the pace at which the team is playing. With LaMarcus Aldridge (shoulder) on the sidelines, DeRozan has assumed the leadership role, and based on what we are seeing from him, he should be a second-round asset moving forward.