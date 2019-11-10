Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Leads Spurs in loss
DeRozan scored a team-high 22 points (6-15 FG, 10-11 FT) while adding four assists and two rebounds in 27 minutes during Saturday's 135-115 loss to the Celtics.
The Spurs emptied their bench in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach, costing DeRozan court time and production, but he still posted solid numbers. It's the fifth time in nine games the 30-year-old wing has struck for 20 or more points, as he put together his best performance yet this season from the free-throw line.
