DeRozan posted 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-5 FT), six assists and two rebounds across 26 minutes in Monday's win over the Magic.

DeRozan couldn't repeat his impressive 33-point effort from Sunday, but his 19-point tally was more than enough to lead the Spurs in the scoring department once again. The veteran forward continues to make an impact in more ways than just scoring, though, and his playmaking contributions have been massive for San Antonio. DeRozan has dished out six or more assists in eight of his last 10 outings.