Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Leads team in scoring in loss
DeRozan totaled 23 points (10-19 FG, 3-3 FT), five assists, two rebounds and a steal over 35 minutes in the Spurs' loss to the Jazz on Saturday.
DeRozan led the Spurs in scoring on Saturday, though it wasn't enough to come away with a win. His offensive production has been up-and-down recently due to missing time for rest purposes and an ankle injury, but his career-high 6.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game provide him enough production to still be a valuable fantasy asset even when he's not scoring a lot.
