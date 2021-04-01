DeRozan tallied 26 points (12-20 FG, 2-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 120-106 win over the Kings.

The 31-year-old has now recorded seven-plus assists in three straight games. DeRozan is averaging a career-high 7.2 assists over 38 games this season. Expect the 12-year veteran to continue supplying elite points, rebounds, field-goal percentage and free-throw percentage along with solid rebounds and steals the rest of the way for the eighth-seeded Spurs.