DeRozan produced 36 points (14-27 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), nine assists and five rebounds across 47 minutes in Thursday's 134-129 loss to the Hawks.

DeRozan's 36 points were his second-best scoring total of the season, and he got there with a season-high 27 shot attempts. The veteran has been brilliant since a four-game absence due to the death of his father. Over nine games, DeRozan's averaged 23.1 points, 5.8 assists, and 3.3 rebounds.