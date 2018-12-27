DeRozan managed 30 points (9-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 11-14 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 38 minutes in the Spurs' 111-103 win over the Nuggets on Wednesday.

DeRozan's offensive haul led all scorers on the night and served as his third effort of at least 30 points in December. The 29-year-old has had the hot hand from the field over the last five games, shooting between 50.0 and 58.3 percent during that span. DeRozan has also been offering above-average returns in rebounds and assists as well to go along with his offensive contributions -- he's hauled in six or seven boards and dished out between six and eight dimes in four of the last five contests.