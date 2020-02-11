Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Listed doubtful
DeRozan (back) is considered doubtful to play Tuesday against the Thunder, Jeff Garcia of News 4 in San Antonio reports.
DeRozan was held out of Monday's loss to the Nuggets with back spasms, and it looks as though he'll remain out on the second night of the back-to-back set. Lonnie Walker filled DeRozan's spot in the starting lineup Monday night.
