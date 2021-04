DeRozan turned in 25 points (6-12 FG, 13-15 FT), six assists and four rebounds across 37 minutes in Saturday's 139-133 loss to the Pacers.

DeRozan and the rest of the team's starters all scored in double figures, and it was simply a matter of who had the last possession that ultimately determined the game's outcome. DeRozan continued his torrid run of lofty stat lines since his four-game absence, and he's popped as high as 36 points during that span.