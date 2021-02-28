DeRozan scored 32 points (11-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-12 FT) to go along with one rebound, 11 assists and two steals across 38 minutes in Saturday's win over the Pelicans.

DeRozan returned from a one-game absence due to a personal matter and exploded to score at least 30 points for the fifth time this season. He did so primarily on the ability to get to and covert from the free-throw line, marking the sixth time on the campaign he's hit double-digit free throws. DeRozan also supplemented his scoring by matching his season-high with 11 assists to notch his fourth double-double of the season.