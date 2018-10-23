Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Massive usage in OT win
DeRozan supplied 32 points (11-29 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 14 assists, eight rebounds and one steal across 45 minutes in the Spurs' 143-142 overtime win over the Lakers on Monday.
DeRozan has never averaged more than last year's 5.2 assists in a season, but he's proven quite the adept facilitator in the first three games of his Spurs tenure. The veteran two-guard's 14 dimes Monday were a career high, and he was impressively active on the boards as well to come just a pair of rebounds short of a triple-double. DeRozan's number of shot attempts also paced both teams on the night, and he's now scored between 28 and Monday's 32 points over the first trio of contests. He'll strive to continue looking like a seamless fit on his new squad versus the Pacers on Wednesday.
More News
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Posts 28 points, nine dimes in Saturday's loss•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Plays 38 minutes in Spurs debut•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Scores team-high 20 to wrap up preseason•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Drops six dimes in preseason loss•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Effective in Spurs debut•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Traded to San Antonio•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...