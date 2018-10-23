Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Massive usage in OT win

DeRozan supplied 32 points (11-29 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 14 assists, eight rebounds and one steal across 45 minutes in the Spurs' 143-142 overtime win over the Lakers on Monday.

DeRozan has never averaged more than last year's 5.2 assists in a season, but he's proven quite the adept facilitator in the first three games of his Spurs tenure. The veteran two-guard's 14 dimes Monday were a career high, and he was impressively active on the boards as well to come just a pair of rebounds short of a triple-double. DeRozan's number of shot attempts also paced both teams on the night, and he's now scored between 28 and Monday's 32 points over the first trio of contests. He'll strive to continue looking like a seamless fit on his new squad versus the Pacers on Wednesday.