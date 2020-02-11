Coach Gregg Popovich admitted after Monday's 127-120 loss to the Nuggets that he was uncertain if DeRozan (back) would be ready to play Tuesday versus the Thunder, John Diaz of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Despite not appearing on the Spurs' injury report leading up to Monday's game, DeRozan was forced to sit out for the first time all season after experiencing back spasms while warming up. The issue doesn't appear to be a major concern at this stage, but given that the Spurs will head into the All-Star break after Tuesday's game, the team may be inclined to hold DeRozan out for the second half of the back-to-back. Consider DeRozan questionable -- at best -- for Tuesday's game at this juncture, with Lonnie Walker likely on tap for another start in the event the veteran sits.