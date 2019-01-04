DeRozan tallied 21 points (7-15 FG, 7-7 FT), 14 rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 33 minutes Thursday in the Spurs' 125-107 win over Raptors.

Playing for the first time against the team that selected him in the first round in the 2009 NBA Draft, DeRozan picked a great time to notch the first triple-double of his career. While DeRozan's already weak production from three-point range has taken a major step back in San Antonio, the 29-year-old has stepped up his playmaking while no longer playing alongside a top-flight point guard in Kyle Lowry. He's averaging a career-best 6.4 assists on the season, a full assist better than the previous best he posted in 2017-18.