DeRozan had 23 points (8-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one block in Friday's 109-103 loss to the Lakers.

DeRozan has yet to record a double-double this season, but he has come awfully close. He has played five games, posting seven to nine rebounds or assists in four of them. During the one game where he recorded 10 assists, DeRozan scored only eight points.