DeRozan is not in the Spurs' starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Jazz, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

After the Spurs were eliminated from playoff contention Thursday afternoon, they've pulled DeRozan from the lineup, and it's unlikely the veteran will take the floor. Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker, and Jakob Poeltl will remain in the lineup, while Keldon Johnson and Luka Samanic start in place of DeRozan and Derrick White.