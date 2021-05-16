DeRozan (rest) is not listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against Phoenix, RJ Marquez of KSAT 12 San Antonio reports.
DeRozan was rested in Saturday's front end of the back-to-back, but it looks like he'll return Sunday. The veteran may not see his normal workload considering that San Antonio is locked into the 10th seed in the Western Conference.
