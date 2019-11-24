DeRozan had 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 111-104 win over the Knicks.

DeRozan has scored 20-plus points in his last four games, as well as in six of his last seven. He should remain as one of San Antonio's main scoring threat ahead of a tough home matchup Monday against the Lakers.